----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Social Understanding AI Leader Citibeats Selected as Technology Pioneer 2022 by World Economic Forum

Barcelona, Spain | May 10, 2022 05:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time . The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 -companies that tackle issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more. . This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with a reach far beyondtraditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley. . Citibeats, which has designed an ethical artificial intelligence platform for social understanding, wasselected for its contributions in the field of ethical AI, and is the first Barcelona-based company recognized as aTechnology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. . The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here. . Ivan Caballero (CEO and Founder) and Abby Seneor (CTO) will be in the US during the third week ofMay to discuss potential collaborations with investors, partners, and clients.

Citibeats, the Barcelona-based Spanish company that designs and develops an ethical artificial intelligence platform, combining natural language processing and machine learning to detect and understand societal changes, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Citibeats was founded in 2018 by Ivan Caballero to help policy- and decision-makers understand how society changes in real time, at scale, and help them interpret citizens' needs and opinions so that they can act faster based on better-informed decisions.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-to-growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome Citibeats to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Citibeats and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"Being acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the Word Economic Forum is a real honor for

Citibeats," said Citibeats' CEO and Founder Ivan Caballero. "It is a seal of quality, a trust badge that confirms and further validates the value of our technology and our ethical approach towards AI. We work with WHO, IDB, UNESCO, UNDP, and World Bank on large projects across many countries and partners like Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) - we have recently launched the Sustainability Monitor and the Social Risk Monitor, enabling more organizations to analyze, interpret and act on data to address society's needs - and are excited to bring this knowledge of incorporating citizens' voices and needs into decision-making to the World Economic Forum. Societal changes are happening at a faster pace. Every day, an incredible quantity of data is exchanged, and our human brains cannot simply process that amount of information. What we do at Citibeats is combine deep tech with crowd intelligence to create good data and avoid bad data that leads to poor decision-making. That is why we need technology: to interpret the change and support the evolution of humanity. But more than that, we need a technology that is trustful, transparent, representative, and ethical. We really look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

With Citibeats' selection as a Technology Pioneer, Caballero will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Citibeats will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and the Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which include innovation, impact, and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community, and the application link can be found here.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers: The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology

Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Citibeats is a SaaS company with an ethical and social focus developing AI solutions that search and analyze large amounts of data provided by citizens. This data, once structured and categorized, allows organizations and institutions to detect changes in society earlier than any traditional survey method or the media and provides policyand decision-makers with actionable insights to make faster and better-informed decisions for a positive social impact. Citibeats is the first Barcelona-based company to be acknowledged as Technology Pioneer by the Word Economic Forum.

Citibeats

Matteo Mezzanotte

+34 695 80 50 79

mmezzanotte@citibeats.com

Company Website

https://www.citibeats.com/

