Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TBD30 TO2 A (217/22)

At the request of tbd30 AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 11, 2022. Security name: Tbd30 AB TO2 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TBD30 TO2 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 7,122,145 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255421 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: Until further notice -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.