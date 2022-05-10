Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022

WKN: A3CTAK ISIN: SE0016075246 Ticker-Symbol: 250 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:03 Uhr
8,860 Euro
+0,020
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TBD30 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TBD30 AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 15:29
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TBD30 TO2 A (217/22)

At the request of tbd30 AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from May 11, 2022. 

Security name:              Tbd30 AB TO2 A            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                TBD30 TO2 A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 7,122,145               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0016075295             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:               255421                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  Every four (4) warrants entitles the 
                      holder to subscribe for one (1) new 
                      ordinary share in tbd30 at a     
                      subscription price of SEK 115.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           From 30 June 2021 up to and including 
                      30 June 2026.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:             Until further notice         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
