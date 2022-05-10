Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - MetaQuotes offers a new solution for brokers to assist in improving access to trading facilities while considerably reducing network delays. MetaTrader 5 Access Server Hosting improves customer service quality in high trading activity regions - the service provides quick and cost-effective deployment of secure access points for your trading servers which enable high-speed, reliable connection to the platform.

To ensure the best possible customer experience, MetaQuotes hosts its equipment at Equinix, one of the best European providers. The data centers are located in London (LD4), New York (NY4) and Hong Kong (HK1). Additional servers are available in the Amsterdam-based data center Servers.com, in Sao Paulo, Mumbai, Lagos and Johannesburg. The solution is built into the platform, enabling the launch of new access points in a couple of clicks straight via MetaTrader 5 Administrator. The launched points become available to traders in just a few seconds.

Graphic of MetaQuotes' data center locations

MetaTrader 5 Access Server Hosting advantages:

Access in 30 seconds. The server will start accepting trader connections immediately after an order is placed in MetaTrader 5 Administrator.

No overpayments or long-term contracts. Subscription fees are charged on a monthly basis for as long as the service is used. The customer can cancel a subscription or relocate access points at any time.

Powerful hardware. MetaQuotes offers up-to-date servers with NVMe disks and 10 Gbps transfer speeds. The service allocates IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

No excessive arrangement. MetaQuotes has signed contracts with reliable data centers in strategically important geographical regions and has resolved all organizational matters.

Complete security. The server does not have access to trading account passwords, keys or trading operations. All account data is transferred via access servers in an encrypted form and is decoded at trading servers.

No maintenance costs. MetaQuotes tackles all technical issues.

For over 20 years, MetaQuotes has been developing software applications for brokerages, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds. Millions of users and thousands of financial institutions use the company's products every day. The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has become the industry standard, pushing outdated and inefficient platforms out of the market. MQL5.com, the largest community of algorithmic traders, provides a plethora of additional services, from algorithmic trading tools to VPS. With continued community support, the company has built an unparalleled infrastructure around MetaTrader 5, which is trusted by tens of millions of traders from all financial markets.

