Italy added 123 MW/263 MWh of energy storage capacity in the first quarter. Energy storage continues to grow in the country, with the regions of Lombardy and Veneto being the two largest contributors.At the end of March, Italy had installed 95,869 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 572 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 977 MWh. This compares to 734.4 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2021 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh ...

