Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG67 ISIN: DK0061412855 Ticker-Symbol: HCE 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:38 Uhr
10,580 Euro
-0,360
-3,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSCOMPAGNIET A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 16:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: HusCompagniet A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 12
May 2022 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0061412855            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         HusCompagniet           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 20,000,000 shares (DKK 100,000,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,790,000 shares (DKK 8,950,000)  
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  18,210,000 shares (DKK 91,050,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 5               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      HUSCO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     207079               
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
HUSCOMPAGNIET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.