PV module exports surged in the first quarter, according to research firm PV InfoLink. Risen Energy, meanwhile, has just signed a $2.16 billion, long-term wafer supply deal with Shuangliang Eco-Energy.PV InfoLink reported last week that China exported 37.2 GW of solar panels in the first quarter. Chinese customs statistics show that it exported 9.6 GW in January, 14 GW in February, and 13.6 GW in March, up sharply from the preceding year. Risen Energy said this week that it has signed a $2.16 billion purchasing deal with wafer supplier Shuangliang Eco-Energy, to secure 1.57 billion wafers over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...