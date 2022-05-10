NY Cannabis Insider Live Conference: NY Cannabis Insider In-Person, Professional Conference May 20th in Albany

Event features industry thought leaders, panel discussions, lightning-round consultations, professional headshots, networking opportunities and a vendor fair

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Foley Hoag, will hold a professional cannabis industry conference from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., May 20, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Albany. A networking and cocktail reception will follow.

NY Cannabis Insider business-to-business conferences feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders, sharing their knowledge and expertise on topics critical for those looking to start their cannabis ventures. NY Cannabis Insider helps attendees seize this unprecedented opportunity with the same high-quality cannabis industry conversation as previous virtual conferences.

The schedule has been set for NY Cannabis Insider's full-day professional conference on May 20th. Attendees can expect to hear lively and informative conversations around the following topics:

A Deep Dive Into the Regulations for Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Licenses

Impact of Recreational Adult-Use Legislation on Medical Marijuana Providers

Get Started Now: Crafting a Successful Cannabis Business Plan

Veterans & Cannabis in the Broader NYS Landscape

Get Started Now: Developing Brand & Marketing Foundations for Your Cannabis Business

Understanding Legacy Market Transition and Impact

NY Cannabis Insider has curated top New York State cannabis experts to speak on this topics, providing attendees with the insider information that only NY Cannabis Insider can provide. Our roster of panelists includes:

Ngiste Abebe , VP of Public Policy at Columbia Care and President of the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association

, VP of Public Policy at Columbia Care and President of the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association Wei Hu , Attorney and Founder of MRTA Law

, Attorney and Founder of MRTA Law Charles Johnson , Attorney and Co-Founder of LeafSpotZ

, Attorney and Co-Founder of LeafSpotZ Erica Edwards , Founder and Accountant at The Number Grinder

, Founder and Accountant at The Number Grinder Paula Collins, Founder and Attorney at Law Office of Paula Collins

Founder and Attorney at Law Office of Paula Collins Meaghan Feenan , Attorney, Cannabis Industry Team Member at Harris Beach

, Attorney, Cannabis Industry Team Member at Harris Beach Allison Kirchhofer , Owner and CFO of Accounting by Design

, Owner and CFO of Accounting by Design Tiffany Yarde , Co-Founder of SHOKi Bev

, Co-Founder of SHOKi Bev Brittany Carbone , Conditional Cultivator Licensee and Founder of Tonic

, Conditional Cultivator Licensee and Founder of Tonic Gareth Charter , VP of Sales at MassLive

, VP of Sales at MassLive Joshua Alb , founder of Cannademix.

, founder of Cannademix. Jonathan Purow , Attorney at Zuber Lawler and host of the Cannabis Last Week podcast

, Attorney at Zuber Lawler and host of the Cannabis Last Week podcast Sarah Stenuf , Founder and CEO of Ananda Farms and Veteran's Ananda

, Founder and CEO of Ananda Farms and Veteran's Ananda Lee Buttolph , Veteran and COO of Tap Root Fields

, Veteran and COO of Tap Root Fields Jeremy Jimenez , CEO and co-founder Honest Pharm

, CEO and co-founder Honest Pharm Katie Neer , General Counsel at Lantern

, General Counsel at Lantern Geoffrey Brown, Dispensary Pharmacist and Editor-in-Chief of CannaBuff magazine

Dispensary Pharmacist and Editor-in-Chief of CannaBuff magazine Timothy Mitchell , Patient advocate

, Patient advocate Cecilia Oyediran, Attorney at Foley Hoag

The conference will also include a vendor fair, featuring service partners designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs find reliable business partners to build out their business team. Some of our vendors include Cannaspire, Cova, Reagan Companies and Cannabis360. Vendor space is still available. Please reach out to Lindsay Marlenga (lmarlenga@advancemediany.com) for more information.

Tickets for the all-day, in-person conference are $225 and include admission, a drink and appetizers during the happy hour and networking session. Complimentary headshots will also be provided throughout the day and are included in the ticket price. To purchase your ticket, visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/NYCImay2022. Limited space is available.

NY Cannabis Insider would not be possible without our sponsors. Thank you to Foley Hoag (presenting sponsor), Harris Beach, Cannabis360 and Beak & Skiff for their support.

NY Cannabis Insider's mission is to provide credible, reliable, and timely industry information to the state's cannabis industry. To further drive this mission, NY Cannabis Insider recently launched a paid subscription - providing comprehensive industry information for subscribers. Subscriptions are available here.

SOURCE: NY Cannabis Insider Live Conference

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700759/NY-Cannabis-Insider-In-Person-Professional-Conference-May-20th-in-Albany