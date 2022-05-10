Grafoid Inc.: Purafy Clean Technologies Receives NSF International Certification for its Graphene Oxide-Based Material

The certification confirms that Purafy's GO-based materials meet the top requirements needed for NSF International's water treatment solutions

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Purafy Clean Technologies Inc. (Purafy), a leading provider of advanced water treatment technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received certification from NSF International for its proprietary graphene oxide (GO)-based material.

This certification confirms that the company's GO-based material meets all requirements for use in water treatment applications as established by NSF International, one of the most respected and well-recognized organizations in the field. For Purafy, this is an important milestone as it continues to bring advanced water treatment solutions to market.

Purafy's GO BioCompositeA and GO BioCompositeC products both consist of a proprietary formulation of Purafy's graphene oxide that is irreversibly bonded to two natural biopolymers, alginate and chitosan, which are derived from recycled brown algae and crustacean shells, respectively.

These sustainably sourced and produced composite polymeric materials are a key component of the adsorption filters used in Purafy's water filtration products such as its G10 filtration cartridges, which are integral to its water treatment applications.

These novel products in Purafy's G10 filters efficiently remove cationic (positively charged) contaminants from water sources, such as heavy metal ions like lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and others.

Compared to conventional activated charcoal or carbon filters, the GO BioCompositeA and GO BioCompositeC materials demonstrate greater adsorption capacity and remove more impurities in a single pass at water flow rates above one gallon per minute (GPM).

Since the materials are made from naturally occurring polymers and carbon-based graphene oxide, they are also more biodegradable and recyclable once they reach the end of their lifetime.

"Recognition and certification by NSF International to NSF/ANSI 42 and NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 is an essential step for any new material that is to be safely introduced and used in water treatment applications," said Cameron Runte, Purafy's VP of Product Development. "This key milestone allows Purafy to confidently scale up and deploy these materials in our G10 filters and filtration systems, such as the PORTAGE, our portable drinking water filtration system designed for use in disaster zones, remote areas, and anywhere that high volumes of clean, drinking water are required."

NSF certification also represents a barrier to market entry for would-be competitors who are exploring GO-related adsorption material development, thereby giving Purafy a significant opportunity to disrupt the market for adsorption materials that have long been dominated by traditional filtration materials such as activated charcoal and carbon that are typically derived from coconut shell or coal-based products.

About Purafy Clean Technologies

At Purafy, we believe in a world where clean water is accessible to all. We apply cutting-edge materials and innovations in nanotechnology to manufacture and distribute robust and effective water filtration systems for commercial and residential use to help defeat the water scarcity issue. We believe that graphene - a thin layer of graphite that has endless potential applications in almost every industry due to its unique and extraordinary qualities - holds the key to developing and producing more effective, safe, and environmentally friendly solutions that deliver clean water in both small and large-scale applications.

Purafy Clean Technologies is a division of Grafoid Inc., a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. For more information, please visit www.purafy.com.

About NSF International:

Manufacturers, regulators and consumers look to NSF International for the development of public health standards and certification programs that help protect the world's food, water, consumer products, and environment. We have been dedicated to protecting and improving global human health since 1944. As a global, independent organization, our standards team facilitates development of public health standards, and our service teams test, audit and certify products and services. The NSF mark assures consumers, retailers and regulators that certified products have been rigorously tested to comply with all standard requirements. Separately, we offer customized training and education, risk management and consulting solutions.

Our professional staff of engineers, microbiologists, toxicologists, chemists and public health experts provides services in 180 countries across all major industries. Our ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, state-of-the-art global laboratories provide a wide range of testing, certification and technical services as well as human health risk assessments.

