Demand for Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size to Surpass USD 12303.5 Million by 2028 with Stunning CAGR of 15.1% Growth | Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global solar street lighting market was worth around USD 5,291.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 12303.5 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the solar street lighting market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the solar street lighting market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Solar street lighting Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Solar street lighting Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Solar street lighting Market was valued approximately USD 5,291.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 12303.5 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. Asia Pacific region leads the global solar street lighting market in terms of revenue and volume share and this can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region.

region leads the global solar street lighting market in terms of revenue and volume share and this can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region. North America is expected to see good growth owing to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing popularity of solar lighting solutions.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Solar street lighting Market By Type (Standalone, Grid Connected), By Lighting Source (CFL, LED), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Solar street lighting Market: Overview

Solar street lighting is expected to see a bright demand outlook over the forecast period as demand for better and sustainable outdoor lighting increases across the world. Solar lighting works by absorbing the energy from the sun during the daytime and storing it to use in the nighttime when needed. This is a sustainable lighting option and will see an increase in popularity as the demand for electricity increases.

Increasing focus on sustainability, rising population, increasing consumption of electricity, and dimming popularity of conventional lighting are some other factors that are expected to boost the solar street lighting market potential through 2028.

High installation costs are anticipated to have a restraining effect on the global solar street lighting market growth and will slow down the industry over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/solar-street-lighting-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Solar street lighting Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver: Increasing Focus on Sustainability.

The world has seen a substantial rise in focus on sustainability as the environment deteriorates and one of the major contributors to this is the energy generation sector this, in turn, has propelled the demand for renewable energy sources. The rising focus on creating more sustainable power solutions and decreasing dependency on conventional power generation is expected to majorly propel the adoption of solar street lighting over the forecast period. Increasing focus on managing the growing demand for energy will also shape the solar street lighting market growth through 2028.

Restraints: High Installation Costs to Hinder Solar street lighting Market Growth.

Solar street lighting solutions are costly to fix and install and this factor is a major hampering factor for the global solar street lighting marketplace. Solar solutions are still relatively expensive due to the high costs of panels and the supporting structure that they require and this is what creates a major obstacle for installation. This is expected to hamper the solar street lighting market growth in low-income economies and hence slow down the global market pace through 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/solar-street-lighting-market

Global Solar street lighting Market: Segmentation

The global solar street lighting market is segregated based on type, lighting source, application, and region.

By lighting source, the market is divided into CFL and LED. The LED segment is projected to have a bright outlook over the forecast period. The increasing popularity and high availability of LED lighting solutions are expected to boost the demand for this segment in the global solar street lighting market landscape. This segment will hold a major market share by the end of the forecast period.

By Application, the solar street lighting market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to lead the solar street lighting market growth in terms of the application over the forecast period. The rising focus on sustainable energy generation and stringent mandates to incorporate renewable energy is expected to boost the adoption of solar street lighting in this application through 2028.

Recent Developments

In January 2020 - SolarOne Solutions Inc. a leading name in lighting solutions in the United States was selected by Eagle Butte community center for the installation of SolarOne off-grid solar streetlights to achieve reduced carbon footprint.

Get More Insight before Buying at : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/solar-street-lighting-market

List of Key Players of Solar street lighting Market:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Bridgelux Inc.

Omega Solar

Dragons Breath Solar

Solektra International

SOKOYO Solar Group

Sunna Design

Solar Street Lights USA

Urja Global Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Solar street lighting Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Solar street lighting Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Solar street lighting Market Industry?

What segments does the Solar street lighting Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Solar street lighting Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5,291.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12303.5 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Bridgelux, Inc., Omega Solar, Dragons Breath Solar, Solektra International, SOKOYO Solar Group, Sunna Design, Solar Street Lights USA, Urja Global Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2580

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/solar-street-lighting-market

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to see good growth

Asia Pacific region leads the global solar street lighting market in terms of revenue and volume share and this can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region. Increasing focus on sustainability and rising adoption of renewable energy resources are other factors that influence the solar street lighting market potential over the forecast period. Nations of India, China, and Japan are anticipated to be the most notable markets in this region through 2028. Supportive government initiatives to boost the installation of solar street lighting solutions are also expected to have a positive impact on solar street lighting market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The market for solar street lighting in North America is expected to see good growth owing to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing popularity of solar lighting solutions.

Global Solar street lighting Market is segmented as follows:

Solar street lighting Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Standalone

Grid Connected

Solar street lighting Market: By Lighting Source Outlook (2022-2028)

CFL

LED

Solar street lighting Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Solar street lighting Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Solar street lighting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-solar-street-lighting-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

High-End Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global High-End Lighting market accrued earnings worth approximately 17.3(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global High-End Lighting market accrued earnings worth approximately 17.3(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Overhead Conductor Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Overhead Conductor market accrued earnings worth approximately 709(USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,232 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Overhead Conductor market accrued earnings worth approximately 709(USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,232 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Smart Energy Market - Global Industry Analysis: The smart energy market accounted for USD 130.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 273.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Energy & Mining Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg