Dienstag, 10.05.2022
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 
10.05.22
12:24 Uhr
4,600 Euro
10.05.2022 | 17:09
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 10

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 9 May 2022, Adam Burton, spouse and person closely associated to Natalie Kershaw; being the Chief Finance Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, purchased the following shares in the Company:

  • 12,644 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.9534 per share

Following these transactions, Natalie Kershaw (including the interests of her persons closely associated) has an interest in the Company of 77,922 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.032%, of which 25,082 common shares are held by Adam Burton, her spouse and person closely associated.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameThe spouse of Natalie Kershaw (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Adam Burton (a person closely associated).
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSpouse of Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.953412,644
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,644

£ 49,986.21
e)Date of the transaction2022-09-05
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market


Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
10 May 2022		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
© 2022 PR Newswire
