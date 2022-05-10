LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 9 May 2022, Adam Burton, spouse and person closely associated to Natalie Kershaw; being the Chief Finance Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, purchased the following shares in the Company:

12,644 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.9534 per share

Following these transactions, Natalie Kershaw (including the interests of her persons closely associated) has an interest in the Company of 77,922 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.032%, of which 25,082 common shares are held by Adam Burton, her spouse and person closely associated.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The spouse of Natalie Kershaw (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Adam Burton (a person closely associated). 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.9534 12,644 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



12,644



£ 49,986.21 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-05 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market



