Dienstag, 10.05.2022
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
PR Newswire
10.05.2022 | 17:21
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, May 10

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 March 2022 were passed.

The poll results on each resolution were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes Withheld
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon)20,101,34499.40120,3750.6020,221,71937,787
2.To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 202120,048,04099.38125,1140.6220,173,15486,352
3.To elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company20,161,33999.7746,5840.2320,207,92351,583
4.To re-elect Mr Arthur Copple as a Director of the Company19,028,80194.151,181,7975.8520,210,59848,908
5.To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company20,141,52699.6668,7450.3420,210,27149,235
6.To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company20,136,06199.6374,5370.3720,210,59848,908
7.To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company20,145,91099.6864,6880.3220,210,59848,908
8.To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company20,129,68299.6179,4680.3920,209,15050,356
9.To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor20,153,90199.7647,9150.2420,201,81657,690
10.To authorise that each of the ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company be subdivided into 5 ordinary shares of 5 pence each20,111,04699.5296,2060.4820,207,25252,254
11.To authorise the Directors generally to allot ordinary shares20,157,07099.7355,4240.2720,212,49447,012
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
12.To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights20,102,35999.5198,3570.4920,200,71658,790
13.To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares20,135,65699.6374,2100.3720,209,86649,640
14.To approve that a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice20,019,11699.04193,2950.9620,212,41147,095

The number of shares in issue at close of business on 9 May 2022 was 66,872,765 and 1,181,105 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 65,691,660. Up to 30.78% of voting capital was instructed.

A copy of the full text of resolutions 10 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

10 May 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2022 PR Newswire
