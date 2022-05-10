Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 10
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 24 March 2022 were passed.
The poll results on each resolution were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes Withheld
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
|1.
|To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon)
|20,101,344
|99.40
|120,375
|0.60
|20,221,719
|37,787
|2.
|To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021
|20,048,040
|99.38
|125,114
|0.62
|20,173,154
|86,352
|3.
|To elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company
|20,161,339
|99.77
|46,584
|0.23
|20,207,923
|51,583
|4.
|To re-elect Mr Arthur Copple as a Director of the Company
|19,028,801
|94.15
|1,181,797
|5.85
|20,210,598
|48,908
|5.
|To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company
|20,141,526
|99.66
|68,745
|0.34
|20,210,271
|49,235
|6.
|To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company
|20,136,061
|99.63
|74,537
|0.37
|20,210,598
|48,908
|7.
|To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company
|20,145,910
|99.68
|64,688
|0.32
|20,210,598
|48,908
|8.
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company
|20,129,682
|99.61
|79,468
|0.39
|20,209,150
|50,356
|9.
|To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor
|20,153,901
|99.76
|47,915
|0.24
|20,201,816
|57,690
|10.
|To authorise that each of the ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company be subdivided into 5 ordinary shares of 5 pence each
|20,111,046
|99.52
|96,206
|0.48
|20,207,252
|52,254
|11.
|To authorise the Directors generally to allot ordinary shares
|20,157,070
|99.73
|55,424
|0.27
|20,212,494
|47,012
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
|12.
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights
|20,102,359
|99.51
|98,357
|0.49
|20,200,716
|58,790
|13.
|To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares
|20,135,656
|99.63
|74,210
|0.37
|20,209,866
|49,640
|14.
|To approve that a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|20,019,116
|99.04
|193,295
|0.96
|20,212,411
|47,095
The number of shares in issue at close of business on 9 May 2022 was 66,872,765 and 1,181,105 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 65,691,660. Up to 30.78% of voting capital was instructed.
A copy of the full text of resolutions 10 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
10 May 2022
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323