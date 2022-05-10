Amazon Web Services Lists Software AG's TrendMiner as a Subscription Service on its Marketplace

Analyze, monitor, and predict operational performance across batch, continuous, and grade processes

HOUSTON, TX, HASSELT, BELGIUM, and DARMSTADT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Software AG is pleased to announce that its award-winning industrial analytics software solution, TrendMiner, is now available on the AWS marketplace.

TrendMiner, an industrial internet of things (IIoT) solution for the manufacturing process industry, empowers engineers to make data-driven decisions without the need for a data scientist. Companies looking to increase their analytics maturity level as they continue their digitalization journeys find the solution offers additional value to an ever-changing digital landscape.

"With AWS and TrendMiner, customers can really make data-driven decisions at a global scale," said Rob Azevedo, Product Manager at Software AG. "AWS already has a strong IoT solution with SiteWise. Industrial companies will absolutely love the way TrendMiner helps them organize data streams from multiple production lines and across facilities in multiple locations. TrendMiner enables process experts to get a full view of their operation and provides data to everyone in the organization, whether they are on the factory floor or not."

The software offers descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics capabilities for time-series and contextual data from other third-party systems. It features a Google-like search, pattern recognition for establishing "golden batches" and batch anomalies, a model-free predictive environment, and a Next Generation trend client.

The latest version available on AWS, 2021.R3, extends the reach of Python notebook integration for the toughest diagnostic analytics challenges and machine learning capabilities for applying prescriptive analytics. TrendMiner integrates seamlessly with SiteWise and AWS Timestream so end-users can explore and analyze data. Flexible subscriptions offer scalable options as companies work through their digitalization journeys.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full advantage of their IIoT infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions.

