Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the construction of an R+6 (six-storey) building made entirely of Hoffmann decarbonated concrete in Geneva, Switzerland with the Maulini Construction Group.

One year after signing its first international contract with the Swiss construction group Maulini, concrete castings made with Hoffmann's H-UKR cement, are accelerating and are currently being used for the complete construction of a six-storey building (foundations, columns, beams, floors and walls) in Geneva. This is the first multi-family building in Europe to be 100% built with carbon-free and clinker-free concrete.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The completion of this large-scale, fully carbon-free construction site in Switzerland demonstrates both the competitiveness and quality of Hoffmann concrete and, more generally, that it is already possible to massively decarbonise the construction sector with our technologies."

Nicolas Maulini, Chairman of the Maulini Group, states: "We are proud of the partnership we are developing with Hoffmann; it allows us to offer our clients and to use Hoffmann cement on our construction sites right now. On site, Hoffmann's carbon-free concrete performs perfectly and allows us to build this six-storey building with unprecedented environmental performance in full compliance with our schedule and specifications. We will carry on with large-scale projects of this type in order to meet the growing demand of all our partners for carbon-free construction."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT MAULINI

Maulini is a century-old family business with 250 employees, which has been one of the main players in Geneva and the Lake Geneva region in construction, renovation, civil engineering and general contracting since 1910.

Driven by strong values, the 4th generation is leading the company with the aim of making it evolve with the times and projecting it into a sector that must reinvent itself in order to minimise its environmental impact.

For further information, please go to www.maulini.ch

