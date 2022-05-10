Royal DSM: DSM announces results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

All the resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders:

The Remuneration Report received a positive advisory vote

Adoption of the Financial Statements for 2021

Adoption of the dividend on ordinary shares for 2021 (see also separate press release)

Release from liability of the current and former members of the Managing Board in respect of their managerial activities

Release from liability of the current and former members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their supervisory role

Reappointment of Geraldine Matchett as a member of the Managing Board

as a member of the Managing Board Reappointment of Eileen Kennedy as member of the Supervisory Board

as member of the Supervisory Board Reappointment of the external auditor (KPMG Accountants N.V.)

Authorization of the Managing Board to issue up to 10% ordinary shares and to exclude pre-emptive rights

Authorization of the Managing Board to issue an additional 10% ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue

Authorization of the Managing Board to have the company repurchase shares

Reduction of the issued capital by cancelling shares

