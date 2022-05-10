NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Norsk Hydro (145/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA (Norsk Hydro) held today May 10, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.40 per share. The Ex-date is May 11, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYN). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067727