MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer announces today, in the context of its combined Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2022, that the documents referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on its website.

The shareholders of MaaT Pharma are invited to participate in the combined Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), which will decide amongst other things, the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021. The AGM will be held on:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:00 am CET

At the Company's headquarters

Located at 70 Avenue Tony Garnier 69007 Lyon

The meeting notice, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions and useful information on the conditions for the organization of and participation in the Combined General Meeting, was published in the French official Gazette (BALO) n° 49 on April 25th, 2022. The Company hereby informs the shareholders that the agenda and proposed resolutions have changed since such publication of the meeting and invites them to acknowledge the preparatory documents for this AGM made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable. The documents covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) are available on the investors' dedicated section of the Company's website. With written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to legal@maat-pharma.com until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on May 31, 2022, i.e. May 26, 2022, all shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents. For bearer shareholders, they will need to include a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier)

In the changing context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions for holding and taking part in this Combined General Meeting may evolve depending on the health, regulatory and legal requirements in place. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the 2022 General Meeting on the Company's website: www.maatpharma.com/investors/GM

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

