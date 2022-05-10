Orbofi, the world's first social metaverse has launched a strategic partnership with Renovi aiming to build one of the major fashion districts in the metaverse.

The partnership will empower brands and organisations to extend their digital presence, help them reach new audiences, and create new virtual communities.

People, brands, and organisations will be invited to create their virtual presence on Orbofi, through the creation, design and build capability of the Renovi team.

Renovi, a specialist marketplace and design studio created for architects and designers, has already created high-profile designs and builds on a number of alternative metaverses. The company has been designated as one of the key experience creators on Orbofi.

In March, Renovi worked with several leading brands to create virtual and immersive experiences during Metaverse Fashion week, including DKNY, Phygicode by WyldFlwr, GM Motors, Lion, Taste of the Future, Prive Porter, and Charles and Keith during the largest virtual fashion show of its kind.

Renovi developed bespoke stores, designed Metaverse appropriate logos/branding, and created novel internal spaces.

Both companies have an extensive background in blockchain and game development, 3D environment design, Web3 integration, immersive user experiences, and monetisation for brands, and Orbofi offers a metaverse platform built by a world-class team including people from Ubisoft and Microsoft.

Since its inception in early 2021, Renovi has also built a community of 3D architects and creators, brands, and virtual land enthusiasts, working across a multitude of metaverses.

Orbofi founder and chief executive Benjelloun Oussama said: "We've collaborated with Renovi, which shares our ethos, to extend its metaverse community and make it the go-to architect and environment design provider.

"We both believe there is a need for virtual environments and immersive experiences, as well as builders, creators, and architects who will enable this transformation, and we look forward to collaboratively providing them with a platform.

"We are building the future of the web, how users and consumers interact with content, merchandise, build relationships all in one inclusive social metaverse."

Andy Charalambous, co-founder, Renovi, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Orbofi.

"Our objective is to form partnerships with every major Metaverse for our community driven marketplace and design studio. We're working hard to develop a total solution for brands and organizations looking to enter the Metaverse as part of their Web3 strategy."

