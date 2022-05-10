Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022
Große Spekulation! Auch in diesem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie will nach ganz oben!
GlobeNewswire
10.05.2022 | 18:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Norsk Hydro (147/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYN) due to an
extra dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange
notice 145/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067732
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
