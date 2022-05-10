Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Expands Proprietary Workflow Model With New York REMI Production Interface Facility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is expanding the capability of its New York Times Square facility. BMG will be adding an audio mix room along with workstations for replay, technical director, playback, graphics, master control, and teleprompting. Broadcast Management Group's business model enables clients to access the best production talent anywhere in the world, while providing redundancy for productions and lowering production costs compared to the legacy production model.

Following the company's REMI strategic plan, BMG is taking the next step and is building out its REMI hub and spoke network with a new spoke facility at its' Times Square location. This facility will allow the company to tap into the production talent in New York City, while leveraging its' Las Vegas REMI Broadcast Hub which is a cloud-based broadcast center. The New York City facility will have hard surface consoles for the switcher, audio, replay, playback, teleprompting, graphics, and master control. All will be connected to the REMI Broadcast Hub. Each workstation can support any control room at the Hub.

"For our New York City production team, a combination of full-time staff and contractors, it will be like they are physically at the Broadcast Hub" said Mark Ott, Director of Broadcast Operations. The New York City facility will be connected to the Las Vegas operation via a proprietary ultra-low latency, high quality audio and video transport, designed by BMG's engineering team. The way BMG designed the REMI Broadcast Hub, it can be operated with only an engineer, with the remaining production teams in a BMG REMI mobile unit, at home, or at one of its spoke facilities around the world.

"During the last two and a half years, BMG has been working with a variety of manufacturers perfecting the REMI production workflow which includes the design of our purpose-built REMI Broadcast Hub, REMI mobile units, spoke facilities and at home kits. BMG produces large scale complex live productions, enabling a remote workforce which increases quality, and redundancy, while lowering production cost" said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "The REMI Broadcast Hub has also been designed for client owned facilities to connect with the Hub, leveraging BMG's production teams and facilities. BMG currently has three client owned facilities in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. All are connected to its REMI Broadcast Hub. For some clients, they have no need to build out anything more than a local studio as they can utilize BMG's cloud production hub which lowers space needs, capital investment and staffing cost.

"We have plans to build a spoke facility in Chicago, and another REMI hub facility" said Megan Kirst, Senior Vice President of Systems Design and Integration. "The second REMI Broadcast Hub will be connected to the current REMI Broadcast Hub, providing redundancy to each other along with the spoke and client facilities connected to the hubs" Kirst continued. The company has designed two types of spoke operations, one for production teams and the other for clients and production teams. The second model enables clients to come into a control room that looks and functions like any other major control room. However, the back end of the control room is connected to Broadcast Management Group's REMI Broadcast Hub. The company is designing its hub and spoke network to support a global client base

