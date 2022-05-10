Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.05.2022

WKN: A2JCE9 ISIN: US1550382014 
Frankfurt
10.05.22
08:09 Uhr
2,940 Euro
-0,020
-0,68 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2022
128 Leser
Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its First Quarter results on May 12, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on March 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 323875

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Milagros Grande

+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2647

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701

Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires

(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires

República Argentina

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Central Puerto S.A.
Date: May 10, 2022 By:

/s/ ENRIQUE TERRANEO

Name: Enrique Terraneo
Title: Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Central Puerto



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700808/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-First-Quarter-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
