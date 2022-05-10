Los Angeles-Based Law Firm Goody Law Group Stakes Its Claim in Wyoming

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / After establishing itself throughout the state of California, The Goody Law Group is expanding its practice into Wyoming.

Taly Goody, firm founder and an attorney specializing in personal injury and employment law, is teaming up with husband and firm partner Greyson Goody, who specializes in prosecuting personal injury cases, to establish a base of operations in Greyson's hometown of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"My life partner is now my business partner," Taly Goody said, "and together we want to build a law practice serving people in multiple states, beginning with our exciting expansion into Wyoming."

A Los Angeles native, Taly Goody was raised by Iranian immigrant parents in Torrance and is fluent in Farsi. After earning a bachelor's degree in International Studies from the University of California, Irvine, she attended the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, where she graduated cum laude in 2014.

After working for several years at a boutique law firm in Century City, where she specialized in art transactions and business litigation, Taly Goody resigned her position and launched Goody Law Group in September 2019, focusing primarily on personal injury and employment law.

Taly Goody created the firm, switching practices areas and entering a new industry. Along the way, she found passion in mentoring aspiring lawyers by creating content on social media and hosting webinars.

After graduating from Montana State University, Greyson Goody also attended Thomas Jefferson School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor Summa Cum Laude. A partner and trial attorney, Greyson Goody specializes in prosecuting personal injury cases. Since becoming an attorney in 2013, he has tried more than 20 cases to verdict and recovered more than $50 million as a result.

His first trial as lead counsel was on the case of Pebley v. Santa Clara Organics, resulting in a $3.644 million verdict for a cervical fusion. Pebley was appealed and the appellate court's ruling finally gave clarity to the issue of determining reasonable value for lien-based treatment when the plaintiff is insured. Pebley is now binding law cited in every personal injury case in California.

Greyson's secret sauce is "honesty, openness, and humility." He models his trial tactics after family friend and fellow Wyoming native Gerry Spence, a legendary attorney who has never lost a criminal case, as well as Keith Mitnick, senior trial counsel for America's largest personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan, and his best friends at The Simon Law Group, with whom he cut his teeth trying cases.

Since becoming an attorney in 2013, Greyson Goody has hoped to expand the firm to return to his home state. One of his earliest memories is watching his father, Keith Goody, defend and try criminal cases around Wyoming. He wants to help people who have been injured due to the negligence of others.

While this is the first additional state Goody Law Group has added to its practice, Taly Goody assured it will not be the last. The firm has plans to add additional states soon. Just as it serves all parts of California from Los Angeles, the group will serve all parts of Wyoming from its base of operations in Jackson Hole.

The husband-and-wife team give personal attention to each of their cases, ensuring their clients get the justice they deserve.

"We have a unique dynamic team power, with our own unique strengths complementing one another to bring excellent results for clients," Greyson Goody said.

"We understand each case is unique and needs special attention," Taly Goody added. "We don't treat our clients like numbers. We treat our clients like family and provide personal attention to each case. We are personally with them through every step of the case."

