Vatom: Eric Pulier on Making Money in the Metaverse: The Benefits of Direct Consumer Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / "Web3 will prove to be the most significant economic opportunity of our lives." That's what Eric Pulier , technologist, author, entrepreneur, and CEO of Vatom , contends when he talks about the future of the internet.

Web3 technology is here and poised to usher in a new "creator economy" - an economy where opportunities for artists, brands, and companies can more effectively harness the frictionless distribution and financial potential of the internet. It's why Eric Pulier , and other authorities working in the Metaverse space, propose that this third evolution of the internet may prove to be bigger than the launch of the internet itself. Because this time it will be built, owned, and monetized by users in self-selecting communities of interest. Pulier was an early proponent of new structural and governance mechanisms for this emerging phenomenon, and today remains deeply involved in advancing the science of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOs are entities with no central leadership, where decisions are more often made from the bottom-up vs. a central authority. Conceptually, community members in DAOs control their own personal data, earn tokens for various forms of participation, vote for group actions and priorities, and earn "reputation" for acts of good for the benefit of the whole that affect their standing in the community.

Eric Pulier says, "Web3 will be a better web - one that gives more than it takes."

There are numerous other ways as well that Web3 tips the balance in favor of creators and their supporters, as opposed to today's monolithic entities that control the internet. With an increasing number of people earning their livings online each year, it's important that people have the right tools to express themselves artistically, or perform work for anyone in the world, and get paid directly in a manner that can be converted for local goods and services. To accomplish this goal, Eric Pulier states that Web3 adds three things to the internet: people, places, and things. "People," he explains, is your identity, proven and managed via a digital wallet that holds tokens and NFTs. "Places," are spaces to interact socially via text, audio, video, or in virtual environments. And "Things," are ownable Smart NFTs. Smart NFTs were originally invented by Eric Pulier and his team in 2015. They differ from standard NFTs in that they are programmable, capable of changing state based on real-world events, combinable, usable as coupons or tickets, and capable of creating direct, ongoing relationships between creators and consumers. As a result, creators and brands receive direct, first-person data to build real, value-based relationships with their customers.

In the decentralized infrastructure that Web3 provides, we will see digital assets interacted with and exchanged in new ways. Pulier describes a near future where real estate owners can buy and sell properties with Smart NFT contracts, writers convert their essays into an NFT and charge subscription access, a restaurateur may take NFTs as a reservation and allow augment reality gifts to be left for friends, or a yoga teacher conduct classes for hundreds of people around the world with NFT access -- all without the interference of third parties. The possibilities are limitless.

While the Web3 world and its benefits continue to emerge, consumers are now empowered to think about the many ways that ownership of, and access to, direct customer data can not only be monetized, but also build better and more trusted relationships with their communities.

As businesses and consumers start to research and plan their place in the Metaverse, Eric Pulier is certain that "upending traditional gatekeepers, empowering the individual, and welcoming a new, direct digital economy, will grant people financial freedoms that have never been seen before."

