New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been successfully upgraded to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "PLBLF" and now are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States; effective at the open of trading on May 9, 2022. The Company's common shares are now cross-listed and will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "PLBL".

CEO, Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, stated: "I am very excited to simultaneously announce Plantable's upgrade on the OTCQB and DTC eligibility. We listed on the NEO Exchange on January 12, 2022, and we have been repeatedly contacted by our very own US Plantable customers, eager to invest in our story and mission to transform health and wellness through effective behavior change. This cross-listing is an important milestone for Plantable and we expect it will lead to greater visibility, as we continue to execute on our vision and growth strategy."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong standard of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

DTC eligibility enables a simplified process of trading and the transferring of shares, which increases liquidity within the U.S. due to the accelerated settlement period and expected reduction in costs to potential investors and brokers. DTC eligibility will provide Plantable's common shares access to a broader base of brokerage firms and institutions, and will additionally increase the overall visibility of the Company.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled though DTC are considered "DTC eligible".

Q1 2022 Earning Date and Conference Details

Plantable will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022, on Friday, May 13, 2022, before markets open. The Company will host a related conference call on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time/ 7:00 am Pacific Time to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a question-and-answer session following their prepared remarks.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll / International: 1-201-689-8560

* Participants should request Plantable Health Inc. First Quarter Earnings Call.

The call will be available via webcast on Plantable's investor page of the Company website at www.invest-plantable.com investors or at this link.

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia

Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries please contact:

Olenka Slawski

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: Invest@plantable.com

Phone: 778-200-4926

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the benefits the Company expects to gain from Plantable's OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility, and the expected market opportunity arising from Q1 2022 Results both constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

