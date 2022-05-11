Perth, Australia and Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - WestCann Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "WestCann"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Laika Brands, LLC ("Laika"), based in Las Vegas, NV, is pleased to announce that it has signed a broker agreement with Cajun Cigar Czar, LLC ("Cajun"), based in Miami, FL for the sales and distribution of Laika brand hemp cigarettes in brick-and-mortar stores throughout the United States.

Under the agreement, Cajun will distribute WestCann's hemp-based tobacco replacement cigarettes into an initial trial selection of approximately 100 retail stores in the Southern U.S. The stores form part of Cajun's network of over 500 retail partners in the United States and have been specifically selected to provide a test market to gain consumer data for WestCann's novel reduced-risk tobacco substitute products.

Andreas Gedeon, CEO of WestCann commented: "We are extremely pleased about the cooperation with Cajun Cigar Czar and expect it to be the beginning of a very successful distribution relationship in North America. Cajun's intelligent and innovative approach to retail shelf spacing and their client focused digital inventory interfacing will allow us to quickly bring our products to a maximum number of retail stores."

Dustin Prudhomme, CEO of Cajun commented: "It is a great opportunity for us to include Laika's exciting new products into our existing assortment. We expect that with its great taste and health benefits over conventional cigarettes, it will quickly find its customer base and create significant additional revenue for our retail partners".

Laika Hemp Cigarettes are tobacco and nicotine free, while providing the full flavor of conventional cigarettes. Laika's first line of Original flavor will soon be followed by a Menthol and a Smooth product line. More information can be found under www.TryLaika.com.

About Cajun Cigar Czar

Since incorporation in 2016, Cajun has achieved significant success in creating an extensive premium tobacco retail supply network in the Southern United States. Cajun's strategy of providing climate controlled and digitally connected shelf space to retail locations has grown its network to over 500 retail locations, adding additional partner locations constantly.

About WestCann / Laika Brands

WestCann Holdings, with its Canadian subsidiary WestCann Processors and its Nevada based subsidiary Laika Brands has been specializing in the transfer of tobacco technologies to hemp and cannabis. The company is currently introducing several lines of novel recreational cannabis and tobacco replacement products into the global regulated hemp and cannabis markets.

