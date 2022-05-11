Dr. Eva Pisa proposed as a new member to the Supervisory Board, contributes significant leadership experience in Life Science and Molecular Diagnostics industry

All seven current Supervisory Board members to stand for re-election for one-year terms

Annual General Meeting to be held on June 23, 2022, in Venlo, the Netherlands

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the proposal of Dr. Eva Pisa, a leader in health diagnostics and biotechnology who has extensive experience from start-ups to corporate companies, as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Pisa, along with all seven current members of the Supervisory Board, will be proposed for election to one-year terms at the next Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for June 23, 2022, and to be held in person in Venlo, the Netherlands.

The current Supervisory Board members are Lawrence A. Rosen (Chair), Dr. Metin Colpan, Thomas Ebeling, Dr. Toralf Haag, Prof. Dr. Ross Levine, Prof. Dr. Elaine Mardis and Elizabeth A. Tallett. Thierry Bernard (Chief Executive Officer) and Roland Sackers (Chief Financial Officer) are also proposed for re-election as the Managing Board members for one-year terms.

"After two years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we welcome this opportunity to again meet in person with our shareholders," said Lawrence A. Rosen, Chair of the Supervisory Board of QIAGEN N.V. "On behalf of my colleagues in the Supervisory Board and Managing Board, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Eva Pisa to our Supervisory Board. She brings proven leadership insights and extensive industry experience to QIAGEN that will deeply enrich the capabilities in our Board in terms of science and business acumen. As shown through our performance for 2021, and the outlook for 2022, QIAGEN is moving ahead with the right strategy and focus on execution to create value in the Life Science and Molecular Diagnostics markets for our stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Dr. Pisa was the CEO of Sangtec Molecular Diagnostics AB, a Swedish molecular diagnostic start-up, from 2001-2007 that was acquired by Cepheid (now part of Danaher) and specialized in infectious diseases affecting immune-compromised patients. She then worked for Roche Diagnostics International from 2007-2020, where she held positions of increasing responsibility. During her tenure, the Roche cobas 6800 8800 System was developed and launched. Dr. Pisa most recently served as Senior Vice President at Roche Centralized and POC Solutions, where she was responsible for Clinical Chemistry, Endocrinology and Custom Biotech (B2B business). She continues to support and consult with diagnostic and life science companies. Dr. Pisa holds a Ph.D. from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

