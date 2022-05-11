Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it has engaged in preliminary discussions with American Industrial Partners ("AIP") with respect to a possible transaction that may result in a business combination with AIP's portfolio company Attindas. Those discussions are at an early stage, and no agreement has been reached as to the structure or terms of any possible transaction. There is no certainty that any such agreement will be reached or, if so, on what terms.

Ontex will, consistent with its legal obligations, inform the market as and when it is required to do so.

