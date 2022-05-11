Embracer Group AB: Invitation to presentation of Embracer Group's Q4 and Year end report

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation in connection with the publication of the Year End Report for the fiscal year 2021/2022 the interim report for the fourth quarter, the period January-March 2022. The report will be published at 06.00 (CET) on May 19th and available as of this time at: www.embracer.com

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and CFO Johan Ekström, and afterward, a Q&A session will follow, led by analyst Oscar Erixon from Carnegie.

Date:May 19, 2022

Time:09:00 CET

Location: Karlstad CCC, Tage Erlandergatan 8, Karlstad

Online: Welcome to participate online via Embracer Group's official YouTube channel or by webcast.

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com and live during the presentation via a message board (not available on YouTube).

Link to Embracer Group's official Youtube channel: here

Link to webcast: here

Please register participation in person at Karlstad CCC by: ir@embracer.com

For more information, please contact:

Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand and Communication Embracer Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 704 52 57 63

E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a parent company of businesses led by entrepreneurs in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 850 owned or controlled franchises.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its ten operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, Easybrain, Asmodee, and Dark Horse. The Group has 119 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 12,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

