Implantica publishes Interim Report Q1, January - March 2022

Significant events in the first quarter of 2022

Implantica continued during this quarter to substantially strengthen its organisation on a broad front. Since our vision is to become the world leader in smart medical implants, we embrace the fact that the talent and calibre of our people are fundamental to achieve this goal. This shared vision has attracted world-class talent from diverse leading organizations.

First RefluxStop implants successfully performed in the UK at King Edward VII Hospital in London by Mr. Nick Boyle, Founder of RefluxUK and VP of the European Foregut Society.

Comprehensive eHealth patent applications filed for Implantica's platform technology encompassing 25'000 pages, providing fundamental coverage for the eHealth platform in general and extending the scope and term of patent protection for the pipeline products.

Implantica successfully progresses with eHealth adaption of our pipeline products culminating in a 3-day eHealth workshop with 20 experts from all over Europe to advance the usability of our unique eHealth platform technology, designed to change treatment on distance.

Significant events after the end of the period

Successfully completed RefluxStop EU MDR (Medical Device Regulation) Technical Documentation submission.

Long anticipated return to physical attendance at healthcare Congresses since the Covid outbreak, receiving an enthusiastic reception from KOLs for RefluxStop at the German Surgeons' Congress in Leipzig, Germany and Gastrodagarna in Malmö, Sweden, among others.

Further developing our market access strategy focusing on large centers of excellence and important KOLs in important markets. In Japan, we have been approved by the government-controlled company, Jetro, which supports selected companies with important technologies with market entry in Japan.

, we have been approved by the government-controlled company, Jetro, which supports selected companies with important technologies with market entry in . Our regulatory and clinical teams have been diligently preparing the extensive RefluxStop PMA application for FDA approval in US. We also continued to expand our presence in our US subsidiary, Implantica Inc.

First quarter financial summary

Net sales increased 141% to TEUR 198 (82).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 95% (91%).

Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 4,411 (2,279).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,888 (1,966).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.03).

(0.03). Cash and short-term investments as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 125.7.

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 66

United Kingdom: +44 3333 009265

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

