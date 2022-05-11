Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kaufen? „Monstermeldung“ am späten Dienstagabend! Machen Sie sich auf etwas gefasst...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 08:29
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 MAY 2022 SHARES

BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE



The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is traded without right to
share issue as of 12 May 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. 



Trading code: BONEH

ISIN code: FI4000260583

Ratio: 2:1 (2 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 1 share)

Subscription price: EUR 1,30 / share

Subscription period: 18.5.2022 - 27.5.2022

Ex-date: 12.5.2022

Record date: 13.5.2022



The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Wednesday evening 11.5.2022.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.