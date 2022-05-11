Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 MAY 2022 SHARES BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is traded without right to share issue as of 12 May 2022 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Ratio: 2:1 (2 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: EUR 1,30 / share Subscription period: 18.5.2022 - 27.5.2022 Ex-date: 12.5.2022 Record date: 13.5.2022 The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Wednesday evening 11.5.2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260