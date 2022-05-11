NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (149/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) published on May 10, 2022. The Board of Directors of Millicom, with the support of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 24, 2022, decided on a rights issue. The terms and the subscription price are yet to be announced. The scheduled Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067888