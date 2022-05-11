Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sydbank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 12 May 2022. ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 59,676,320 shares (DKK 596,763,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,289,000 shares (DKK 12,890,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,387,320 shares (DKK 583,873,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66