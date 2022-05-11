Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9FT ISIN: DK0010311471 Ticker-Symbol: TM2 
Frankfurt
11.05.22
08:02 Uhr
30,300 Euro
+0,220
+0,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,50030,98010:24
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 08:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sydbank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 12 May 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0010311471            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Sydbank              
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 59,676,320 shares (DKK 596,763,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,289,000 shares (DKK 12,890,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  58,387,320 shares (DKK 583,873,200)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SYDB                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3366                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
SYDBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.