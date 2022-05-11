AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, announced today that Neal McElvaney has joined AV AirFinance as Senior Vice President-Loan Origination (EMEA). Based in Dublin, Ireland, Mr. McElvaney will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. McElvaney has over 20 years of experience in asset finance. Prior to joining AV AirFinance, Mr. McElvaney spent 10 years at GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), most recently as SVP Commercial Origination in Dubai, where he was responsible for sourcing and structuring operating lease transactions in the Middle East, Africa and CIS regions. He also held senior roles within the GECAS risk team, managing commercial aviation risk exposure across a wide range of customers and jurisdictions. Mr. McElvaney also held senior roles at GE Capital and Lombard Ireland earlier in his career.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. McElvaney to the AV AirFinance team," said Axel Hammar, Chief Risk Officer at AV AirFinance. "His wealth of experience in asset financing will be tremendously helpful to our business and we are thrilled to expand our team further as we continue growing our loan book."

AV AirFinance is a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals and KKR in June 2021. The secured loan servicing platform combines stable, long-term capital and decades of experience structuring commercial aircraft loan transactions to offer creative and innovative financing solutions to commercial aviation customers around the world.

About AV AirFinance

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance services commercial aircraft loans of over $1 billion. AV AirFinance is based in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

