Kstar's new all-in-one device measures 540 mm x 490 mm x 240 mm and weighs 54 kg. The battery features a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh, uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material, and has a rated voltage of 48 V.Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology (Kstar) has launched a new residential hybrid storage system at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The platform integrates its own PV inverter tech and lithium-ion storage solutions by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL). According to the Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer, its new 3-Ph BluE Residential ESS battery is able to support ...

