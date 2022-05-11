The solution delivers actionable insights, unique to FlexTrade, to help traders adjust their execution strategies

FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of machine-learning driven real-time market impact analytics, which are now available within FlexTRADER EMS.

This analytics enhancement comes as the industry calls for solutions providers to increase innovation and deliver actionable analytics to help improve decision-making and reduce market impact on the buy-side trading desk. FlexTrade's in-house data science team has driven the new initiative and refined it further through input and collaboration with clients.

FlexTrade's market impact analytics are generated by applying a proprietary neural network model to a large corpus of order data to help investment managers understand the performance of their execution strategies. The solution allows traders to see an estimate of their current and realized market impact in real-time, meaning strategies can be monitored and adjusted automatically based on market conditions. Traders using the solution can also leverage data visualization to understand how the market impact has changed over the life of the order, including any increases or decreases as more volume is traded or when an order is finished or paused. Further, the new offering, deeply integrated directly within the FlexTRADER EMS order blotter, can be viewed holistically alongside third-party analytics to deliver increased transparency, improved trading decision-making and assist with best execution obligations.

FlexTrade's real-time machine-learning driven market impact analytics are available immediately for deployment, with the first client, an EMEA based Tier 1 buy-side asset manager, live in production. FlexTrade will showcase the new analytics offering this month at WBR's TradeTech Europe in Paris on the 11th and 12th of May.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, noted "Designing and delivering ground-breaking innovation is at the core of what we do at FlexTrade. Leveraging new technologies such as machine learning ensures FlexTrade's clients can take advantage of unique, actionable insights to drive their trading in real-time. At a time when the industry is calling for innovation to return following a lull, understandably, caused by the pandemic, we are at the front of the pack offering disruptive technologies led initiatives rapidly delivered to the market and our clients that add real tangible value to their execution strategies."

About FlexTrade

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures, and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

