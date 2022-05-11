- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck shares rose 7% in early trading as the company beat consensus estimates on first-quarter revenue and core EBIT.
- • Most of the key strategic brands performed better than expected, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, except Vyepti, which missed by 7%
- • Core EBIT was higher than expected, driven by significantly lower costs for goods sold, which benefited from reduced royalty costs, Kepler said
- • Guidance for the year was unchanged
