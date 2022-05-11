Starting today, Hipcamp's international community of outdoor enthusiasts can book breathtaking UK camping, glamping, and RV stays at Hipcamp.com

Hipcamp, the world's largest provider of outdoor stays, today announced the acquisition of London-based Tripadee Ltd., and the full integration of its popular Cool Camping brand into the Hipcamp platform.

Travelers from around the world can now find and book hundreds of thousands of unique camping, glamping, and RV stays across the UK and France, as well as Canada, Australia, and the United States via the Hipcamp website and the company's Android and iOS apps.

The acquisition comes as both companies experience record growth: Hipcamp, backed by Jay-Z, has seen a 460 percent increase in bookings since 2019, while the number of stays booked via Cool Camping increased 340 percent during the same period.

Hipcamp is working to deliver the simplest way to find and book outdoor stays and experiences, all in one platform. Cool Camping has curated a unique range of breathtaking sites across the UK and France. Together, the companies will make it easier for international travelers to book outdoor stays at home and abroad, and for UK hosts to access Hipcamp's global community of outdoor enthusiasts.

"It's a hugely exciting moment as we join forces with Hipcamp our spiritual cousins internationally," said Cool Camping Founder Jonathan Knight. "We're proud of the trust that Cool Camping has built up with our community during the past 15 years, and as we now adopt the Hipcamp brand in the UK, we look forward to continuing to build on that trust. Our entire community will benefit from the Hipcamp platform which makes getting outside at a moment's notice easier than ever."

Knight will serve as UK country manager for Hipcamp.

"One of our core beliefs is that getting outside should be simple," said Hipcamp Founder and CEO Alyssa Ravasio. "Jonathan and his team have done so much great work to make that mission possible in the UK. I'm excited to further our shared mission of getting more people outside and inspiring a new love for nature."

Hipcamp Hosts in the UK will receive all the protection and benefits that the Hipcamp platform offers. They will be eligible for Hipcamp's Liability Insurance Policy, which protects Hosts for up to £1M. Bookings through the site bring economic opportunity to rural communities, and help UK farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners create new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

Hipcamp will also expand its photography program to the UK. The program uses the work of local photographers to capture images of the wide range of stays available via Hipcamp.

As pandemic-related international travel restrictions lift, Hipcamp expects significant demand to continue for outdoor stays in the UK and across its other markets.

Notes to Editors

Tripadee Ltd has been acquired 100% by Hipcamp Inc and will now operate as Hipcamp UK Ltd.

Jonathan Knight will continue to head up Hipcamp's UK operations and will serve on the UK Board along with Hipcamp Founder and CEO Alyssa Ravasio.

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to protect habitat and the biodiversity it supports. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

About Tripadee/Cool Camping

Tripadee Ltd was established in 2006 by Jonathan Knight. Originally a publishing company that produced Cool Camping guidebooks, Tripadee eventually pivoted to a travel tech focus, and launched the Cool Camping booking website in 2015. Cool Camping is known for championing small, independent and unique places to get outdoors. The brand offered both camping and glamping accommodation. The 20 Tripadee employees in the UK will be joining 100+ existing international Hipcamp employees.

