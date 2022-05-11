Osisko Development announced drill results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project, Chesapeake Gold is completing its infill drilling campaign at Metates, which delivered excellent results, Copper Mountain Mining had a difficult Q1 2022, largely due to temporary impacts on production and costs, MAG Silver and Fresnillo are reporting satisfactory tonnage values and good grades, the Juanicipio joint venture project and Trillium Gold signed an amended definitive agreement for Eastern Vision properties in the Confederation Lake in Ontario.