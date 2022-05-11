Aeterna is a unique DeFi ecosystem that offers a variety of ways to generate wealth and navigate the way through a confusing decentralized world. It creates a circular economy and helps lessen the reliance on volume as the only thing to fuel growth.

Aeterna is an emerging crypto platform on the Binance Smart Chain, that truly achieves exponential growth and long-term stability in the crypto industry. It will need not only a capable, ever-expanding team of experts and assistants but also something far more critical - a community that trusts the project and supports its goals and aims. To achieve this, the founder must strive to be as transparent and secure as possible, so they have decided to have their contracts audited by the best of the best. They have also gone through extensive KYC protocols with the best.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/123563_92ad690e54520ba8_001full.jpg

The team firmly believes in having not only one or even two utilities but in having a robust and multi-purpose ecosystem designed with sustainability in mind. They acknowledge that building a vast and ever-expanding ecosystem requires dedicated experts and large support staff. To this end, the tea of experts will be looking to hire more experts in all fields of expertise whenever necessary. For example, they will be onboarding expert marketing agencies, graphic designers, web designers, D'App integration experts and others who are highly experienced in their specific areas to ensure maximal growth.

Additionally, they will also emphasize sustainability, transparency, safety, and ease of use in everything they do, as they feel that the DeFi world is sorely lacking in all of these in its current state.

They have also implemented a dynamic APY tokenomics backbone to incentivize investors to hold while utility developments and marketing come through. The first of their utilities will be a cross-chain bridge that is entirely anonymous and doesn't require any wallet connect function. It possesses the various benefits for all the crypto enthusiasts:

Safe ecosystem

APY token comic backbone

Dynamic APY

Circular economy

Revenue generating utilities

User-friendly for beginners

Aeterna takes pride in generating the following utilities for its respectable investors and holders:

Fiat Payment: Users can purchase Aeterna using Fiat

The store will feature merchandise and digital metaverse goods with crypto or Fiat.

The Safe Swap: In their easy-to-use exchange, users will be able to trade projects that are vetted and hand-picked by Aeterna.

The Lottery: The hubs will also act as a place of entertainment and three different lotteries.

The DeFi Tools: They are a collection of easy to use tools designed to make trading more accessible and more lucrative.

Escrow services: They will be providing escrow services to contractors and contractees alike.

The launchpad: It will feature only KYC audited projects.

The first revenue generating utility to go live in the ecosystem is the Anonymous Cross-Chain Bridge. This will allow users to trade between six (6) blue chip cryptos such as, BNB, ETH, AVAX, MATIC, CRONOS, and FANTOM. All done fully anonymous, with the added security measure of not needing to connect your wallet to bridge. This latest update should be going live within the next week.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/123563_92ad690e54520ba8_002full.jpg

Aeterna is here to change the narratives of the crypto industry. Intending users can visit the official website now for further information and generate their utilities.

Chart: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x2b79591eb21da8873afd5ba4ddb25bb32b2aabb1

KYC: https://www.theobsidiancouncil.com/projects/aeterna

Solidproof: https://github.com/solidproof/projects/tree/main/Aeterna





