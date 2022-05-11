SolarPower Europe launched its "Global Market Outlook" report at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich. The world installed a record 167.8 GW of solar in 2021, passing the 1 TW milestone and giving rise to a new international solar star: Brazil. SolarPower Europe's "Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2022-26" report, launched in Munich during the Intersolar Solar event, paints a sunny picture for solar throughout the world. This year's report also features a special focus on the Latin American market, written in collaboration with the Global Solar Council and the Brazilian solar PV association, ...

