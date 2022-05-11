NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Bond (ARION CB 27) admitted to trading on May 12, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. 2 Org. no: 581008-0150 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19 Issue Information 4 Symbol ARION CB 27 (Ticker) 5 ISIN code IS0000034098 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI/5.50 BD 20271012 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued 3.220.000.000 at this time 12 Denomination 20.000.000 in CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Bullet Bond type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date May 12, 2022 19 First ordinary October 12, 2027 installment date 20 Total number 1 of installments 21 Installment 1 frequency 22 Maturity date October 12, 2027 23 Interest rate 5,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compoun Simple Interest d interest 28 Simple/compoun d, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from May 12, 2022 date 32 First ordinary October 12, 2022 coupon date 33 Coupon 2 frequency 34 Total number 11 of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment No date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating No (rating agency, date) ------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional Each and every party, who from time to time is the information registered owner of the bonds described by these terms shall be regarded, by virtue of its ownership and its holding of the bonds, as having provided the issuer and, as the case may be, the bondholders' agent, with the permission to request and receive, whenever it deems fit, information pertaining to its identity as the registered owner of the bonds from either Nasdaq CSD and/or any account institutions where the bonds may be held on custody accounts ------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at Yes CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of May 10, 2022 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of May 10, 2022 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of May 12, 2022 admission to trading 55 Order book ID ARION_CB_27 56 Instrument Mortage bond subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List ICE_BANK_BONDS population name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond