Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
Frankfurt
11.05.22
09:16 Uhr
1,128 Euro
+0,026
+2,36 %
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 11:53
128 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Arion banki hf. - Bond (ARION CB 27) admitted to trading on May 12, 2022

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:     Arion banki hf.                       
2  Org. no:    581008-0150                         
3  LEI       RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19                    
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Information                                
4  Symbol     ARION CB 27                         
   (Ticker)                                  
5  ISIN code    IS0000034098                        
6  CFI code    DBFSFR                           
7  FISN númer   ARION BANKI/5.50 BD 20271012                
8  Bonds/bills:  Bond                            
9  Total issued                                
   amount                                   
10 Total amount                                
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued  3.220.000.000                        
   at this time                                
12 Denomination  20.000.000                         
   in CSD                                   
13 Listed on    Yes                             
   Nasdaq Stock                                
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization  Bullet Bond                         
   type                                    
15 Amortization                                
   type, if                                  
   other                                   
16 Currency    ISK                             
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
18 Issue date   May 12, 2022                        
19 First ordinary October 12, 2027                      
   installment                                
   date                                    
20 Total number  1                              
   of                                     
   installments                                
21 Installment   1                              
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date  October 12, 2027                      
23 Interest rate  5,50%                            
24 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   other                                   
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compoun Simple Interest                       
  d interest                                 
28 Simple/compoun                               
  d, if other                                 
29 Day count    30E/360                           
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention,                                
   if other                                  
31 Interest from  May 12, 2022                        
   date                                    
32 First ordinary October 12, 2022                      
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon     2                              
   frequency                                 
34 Total number  11                             
   of coupon                                 
   payments                                  
35 If irregular                                
   cash flow,                                 
   then how                                  
36 Dirty price /  Clean price                         
   clean price                                
37 Clean price                                 
   quote                                   
38 If payment   No                             
   date is a                                 
   bank holiday,                               
   does payment                                
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interest for                                
   days missing                                
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed     No                             
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or                               
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly                                  
   index, if                                 
   other                                   
43 Base index                                 
   value                                   
44 Index base                                 
   date                                    
                                        
  Other                                    
   Information                                
45 Call option   No                             
46 Put option   No                             
47 Convertible   No                             
48 Credit rating  No                             
   (rating                                  
   agency, date)                               
          -------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional   Each and every party, who from time to time is the     
   information   registered owner of the bonds described by these terms   
           shall be regarded, by virtue of its ownership and its   
           holding of the bonds, as having provided the issuer and, as
           the case may be, the bondholders' agent, with the     
           permission to request and receive, whenever it deems fit, 
           information pertaining to its identity as the registered  
           owner of the bonds from either Nasdaq CSD and/or any    
           account institutions where the bonds may be held on custody
           accounts                          
          -------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at  Yes                             
   CSD                                    
51 Securities   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                   
   depository                                 
52 Date of     May 10, 2022                        
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of     May 10, 2022                        
   Approval of                                
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of     May 12, 2022                        
   admission to                                
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID  ARION_CB_27                         
56 Instrument   Mortage bond                        
   subtype                                  
57 Market     Iceland Cash Bond Trading                  
58 List      ICE_BANK_BONDS                       
   population                                 
   name                                    
59 Static     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR      BOND - Bonds                        
   identifier                                 
62 Bond type    CVDB - Covered Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
