London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - As major players remain reliant on outdated legacy systems spread across multiple geographies, the obstacles to successful digital transformation are daunting. Overcoming these roadblocks is cost and resource-heavy, but once achieved, increased efficiency, reduced loss ratios, and the agility to respond to future trends with speed will be within your grasp.

With such rewards on the line, how do you go about overhauling your company's technological strategy to fully optimise both your internal processes, and CX potential?

Sign up now for our free webinar: 'Agility, Efficiency, Customer Centricity: Execute Global Scale Digital Transformation' (May 18th, 11:00am CET)

Hear from our industry-leading speakers in a panel expertly moderated by Jim Morrish, Founding Partner, Transforma Insights:

Liz Oswald, Head of Technology Transformation , Zurich

, Massimo Carassinu, Digital Transformation Director, Swiss Re

Covering the pathway to successful international transformation:

Learn From the Journeys of Others: Avoid creating unwieldy silos and unbalanced prioritisation of tech implementation to emerge from the transition with a strategy that transcends geographical variances

Avoid creating unwieldy silos and unbalanced prioritisation of tech implementation to emerge from the transition with a strategy that transcends geographical variances Painless Global Implementation: Focus on ease of training and overcoming language barriers when selecting your technology to ensure a smooth transition with limited business disruption

Focus on ease of training and overcoming language barriers when selecting your technology to ensure a smooth transition with limited business disruption Enhance Your Digital CX: Maximise your customers' satisfaction with an internationally uniform tech-enabled journey that caters for their evolving needs

Sign up to watch live and receive the recording afterwards

Kind regards,

Nuriya

Nuriya Powell

Conference Producer | Insurance

Reuters Events

nuriya.powell@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123570