HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC): HGC and AMS-IX go live with a new Internet Exchange in Singapore

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), the world leading Internet Exchange (IX), today announce the launch of AMS-IX Singapore as part of their strategy to implement IX's in various key locations in Asia.

The new carrier-neutral Internet Exchange is situated in the Equinix SG datacentre in Singapore and will enable companies such as Content Delivery Networks, Application Providers, Cloud providers and Telecom Carriers to exchange Internet traffic with a multitude of networks using a single connection. This allows them to lower their latency, increase their redundancy and decrease their peering costs. AMS-IX Singapore, alongside AMS-IX Hong Kong are designed to serve potential partners in many neighbouring countries including Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and others. It already attracts some launching members to join including leading cloud service provider, IPv6 network provider and hyperscale OTTs.

Singapore sits at the heart of the Internet in Southeast Asia. The small city state is one of the densest metro sites for colocation in the world, a major content hub for the surrounding countries and a key landing site for subsea cables. The region has seen tremendous bandwidth growth the last couple of years and is expected to grow coming years as markets mature. In addition, the connectivity market in Singapore offers room for a new, competitive Internet Exchange that offers high-quality and value for money public peering.

Collaboration

The new interconnection platform in Singapore is another step of HGC and AMS-IX's strategic partnership to expand their cooperation in the internet exchange business globally. HGC is the commercial partner for AMS-IX Bay Area and AMS-IX Chicago in the US and AMS-IX Hong Kong in Hong Kong, the first of its kind in Asia between an Asian carrier and a Europe-based exchange. The platforms have the world's leading brands including Microsoft and Alibaba connected. Moreover, HGC plans to expand its long-lasting partnership with AMS-IX and open new peering locations beyond AMS-Singapore, Hong Kong, Chicago, and Bay Area, especially within the Asia region.

"Over the last ten years, HGC and AMS-IX have closely worked together to help connect millions of businesses and users across Asia, Europe and the Americas," says Ravindran Mahalingam, SVP International Business of HGC. "We are extremely proud of the achievements we conquered together, and the launch of AMS-IX Singapore is yet another steppingstone in our ongoing quest to connect users to a reliable, scalable, and future-proof infrastructure designed for the metaverse era."

"The broadening of our AMS-IX Internet exchange portfolio comes at a time when we witness remarkable growth last year in traffic and in the number of connected networks. It is also one of the major initiatives of edgeX by HGC, a comprehensive set of services brings together digital infrastructure and ICT solution under one umbrella for companies operating within the edge computing ecosystem, " adds Cliff Tam, HGC's Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business.

Onno Bos, International Partnership Director AMS-IX: "With this expansion HGC and AMS-IX show their commitment to enhance the Internet by increasing connectivity through public peering. AMS-IX members, customers and the Internet community in Singapore will benefit from wider options to interconnect with each other across the metros of Asia thereby optimizing latency and cost and significantly improving user experience."

More info on AMS-IX Singapore here

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world.

AMS-IX also manages the world's first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.ams-ix.net

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

