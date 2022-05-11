Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract With Win-River Resort & Casino in California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (FRA:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Win-River Resort & Casino, located in Redding, California to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETG"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary tribal regulatory approval. Jackpot currently holds all other required state and federal registrations.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are delighted to be working with Redding, California's Win-River Resort & Casino, which is yet another new casino added to our growing list of California customers. Our footprint continues to expand in the large California market and elsewhere, and we expect order flow to grow through 2022 and beyond."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Casinos who previously opted for live dealers are now choosing Jackpot Blitz, which allows operators to offer an engaging and social poker experience with faster gameplay and more action. Moreover, Jackpot Blitz addresses the staffing challenges of hiring and retaining experienced dealers, an issue that has become exacerbated by an increasingly tight casino industry labor marketplace. The demand we are seeing and the problems we solve tell us that now, more than ever, Jackpot Blitz is a product whose time has come."

Win-River Resort & Casino's Manager, Brandon Hayward, comments, "We are very excited to bring Jackpot Blitz to Win-River Resort and Casino! It is exciting to us to be able to push forward a modern and new version of how poker is played. We can't wait to see how our guests enjoy the most advanced poker table available."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700820/Jackpot-Digital-Signs-2-Table-Contract-With-Win-River-Resort-Casino-in-California