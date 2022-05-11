Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Shares First Environmental Social Governance Report Highlighting Its Current Sustainability Practices

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) released today its first Environmental Social Governance Report outlining its ESG strategy alongside an overview of current sustainability practices at Jumia.

The report draws on Jumia's 2021 non-financial data and provides disclosures in line with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality topics for e-commerce entities as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) . While recognising the importance of standard ESG focus areas, Jumia draws attention to the unique role that e-commerce plays in advancing more equal opportunities in Africa. As such the company has made its mission, "Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa," the first pillar of its sustainability strategy.

The report highlights five material themes in the context of its sustainability strategy:

Environment Minimizing Impact on Environment Social Providing Convenience, Affordability and Accessibility for Consumers Empowering sellers, partners, and communities Building an engaged inclusive and diverse workforce Governance Operating with Strong Governance and Ethical Standards

"We are proud that through our actions and our ecosystem we are contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people,' said Jumia Co-Founders and CEOs Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara.

"It is exciting to note that we have endless opportunities to make choices which are good for our business and also good for our people, communities and the planet. As a growing entity on the path to profitability, this alignment between sustainability and our business objectives is a critical success factor," said Jumia Chief Sustainability Officer and Chairwoman Nigeria Juliet Anammah.

Jumia's ESG Report follows the publication of the company's year-end financial results highlighted by the fourth quarter of 2021 which marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum with new records reached across all usage metrics. Quarterly active consumers, orders and GMV reached all-time highs of 3.8 million, 11.3 million and $330 million respectively, increasing by 29%, 40% and 20% year-over-year, respectively.

About Jumia

We believe that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa, for the better. We built Jumia to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Our marketplace is supported by our proprietary logistics business, Jumia Logistics, and our digital payment and fintech platform, JumiaPay. Jumia Logistics enables the seamless delivery of millions of packages while JumiaPay facilitates online payments and the distribution of a broad range of digital and financial services.

For more information about Jumia, follow us on Twitter :Jumia Group

