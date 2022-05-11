POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Response to speculation

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

11 May 2022

Response to speculation

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from plastic, is aware of speculation on an investor forum website that it may enter a Joint Venture with Hydrogen Utopia International plc ("HUI") in a proposed waste to hydrogen facility in Ireland.

Whilst the Company has had dicussions with HUI on a project opportunity in Ireland, the board is considering the proposal and how it may become involved in the potential project which is at a very eary stage. However the Company cautions that there is no agreement in place and that there is no certainty it will decide to pursue any such opportunity.

