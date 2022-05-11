Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the general availability of two data centers located in Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

The data centers serve Five9 customers in the European Union (EU), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supporting the company's international growth and the desire for European customers to maintain data residency.

"We are excited to see the growing demand for our cloud contact center solutions in Europe and the value our global data center footprint brings to Five9 customers," said Panos Kozanian, Five9 EVP of Cloud Operations. "The Frankfurt and Amsterdam data centers will help Five9 continue delivering the latest contact center and customer experience innovations to both European customers and multinational companies with a presence in both the US and EMEA."

Five9 leverages a modern deployment architecture including a mix of high availability public cloud offerings and containerized deployments alongside a world-class telephony private cloud, ideal for reliable and rapid deployments for data residency requests. This infrastructure helps enterprises ensure high availability in Europe and facilitates compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Five9 continues to make significant inroads in the European market and was recently recognized in the Frost Radar: European Contact Centre as a Service Market, 2021 by industry analysts Frost Sullivan.

Companies profiled in the Frost Radar have registered consistent growth with a strong focus on innovation and a prominent position in the market. Five9 achieved a leadership position on the Radar's Innovation Index, and the report notes that Five9 leads in the application of AI in the contact center with extensive process analysis that empowers agents to produce concrete and measurable outcomes.

Five9 is also recognized for uptime capabilities that are "among the highest in the market," a keen focus on partner enablement, and for providing easy and fast deployments. These investments are clearly paying off for Five9, with first quarter LTM revenue from non-U.S. companies growing 46% YoY.

The Frost Radar noted, "Five9's promising product development roadmap should allow the company to become a formidable cloud leader in the European market over the next five years."

Read a complimentary reprint of the Frost Radar: European Contact Centre as a Service Market, 2021 and visit the Five9 trust site to learn more about the provider's global reliability.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

