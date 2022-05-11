Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders the results of the Magnetic Vector Inversion ("MVI") study on its recently completed high resolution, airborne magnetic survey on its Copper Keg porphyry copper project located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops British Columbia (see news release dated March 29, 2022). The property covers approximately 4,235 ha and is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith.

Precision GeoSurveys completed the MVI study to create a 3D susceptibility model from the magnetic data to identify potential areas of buried potential copper and gold mineralization. Highlights of the Magnetic Vector Inversion study are:

Highlights:

The Magnetic Vector Inversion study identified seven target areas for follow-up exploration.

Strong correlation of a buried intrusive within the Guichon Creek Batholith underlying the gossanous, argillic alteration associated with a positive chargeability anomaly and sporadic copper mineralization may indicate porphyry mineralization at depth.

The band of low magnetics intensity on the eastern side of the survey area, may be due to the absence of volcanic cover, hydrothermal alteration, or felsic intrusives.

Several deep and smooth, uniform, magnetic susceptibility lows located within the project could be caused by felsic intrusives.

The NNW trending structures yielded indications of magnetite destruction, typical of hydrothermal alteration,

The areas of high magnetic susceptibility in the southeast corner of the survey that do not have a topographic correlation are likely to be caused by intrusives.

Mr. Jevin Werbes, President and Chief Executive officer of District Copper, stated, "The results of the MVI study are consistent with the results of the previous exploration activities especially in the northern portion of the property where a positive chargeability anomaly is associated with advanced argillic alteration and sporadic primary and secondary copper mineralization. The study identified several previously unknown targets that are being incorporated into our planned 2022 surface program. Our next program is focused on mapping and prospecting all seven-target areas prior to selecting drill targets to improve drilling efficiency and chance of success."

3D Magnetic Inversion

The unconstrained, Magnetic Inversion used the high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey data flown over the Copper Keg project. Magnetic Inversion is a useful exploration technique utilized in locating buried stocks of typically felsic to intermediate composition that could be associated with porphyry style mineralization.

The University of British Columbia (UBC-GIF) 3D magnetic inversion program Mag3D, version 4.0, (Oldenburg, et.al., 1996) using the topography surface as model constraints along with the normal UBC-style objective function was used to complete the inversion. The unconstrained modelling does not produce definitive locations of deep magnetic sources but can be used as a general guide to look for deep sources.

The potassic core of porphyry intrusive systems are magnetic highs, which can be located at depth. The 3D susceptibility inversion assigns a depth to the magnetic source bodies, thus facilitating the identification of deep sources such as those associated with porphyry intrusives. The magnetic inversion was completed to a depth of 500 m below the surface, which is deep enough that near-surface high-susceptibility bodies should be significantly discounted.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact Jevin Werbes at 604-363-3506.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

