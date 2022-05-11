Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Signs Solar Operations & Maintenance Agreement With Leeward Renewable Energy

The agreement will support approximately 274 MWAC across three solar projects in Southern California

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term operations & maintenance ("O&M") agreement between its solar O&M business ("Spark Power Renewables" or "Spark Power") and Leeward Renewable Energy ("LRE"), that directly provides O&M support for three of LRE's California solar facilities: Rabbitbrush Solar, Chaparral Solar and Willow Springs 3 Solar.

LRE, a leading renewable energy company, contracted Spark Power to be the primary Solar O&M provider for the three solar energy facilities in Rosamond, California, which will have an aggregate capacity of approximately 274 MWAC (the "Projects"). The Projects are expected to be operational by August 2022 and will also have co-located utility scale battery storage systems.

"LRE is pleased to have reached an agreement with Spark Power as we leverage their expertise to continue to deliver clean, reliable renewable energy to our customers in the region," said Willem Van der Ven, Chief Operating Officer at LRE. "At LRE, we prioritize working with best-in-class partners to achieve the highest levels of safety, reliability and performance at our solar facilities as part of our commitment to the communities where we operate and to the customers we serve."

"We are very excited to kick off this new relationship with the LRE team," said Taylor Williamson, Director, Solar, Spark Power. "Best-in-class monitoring, and analytics coupled with original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") certified field service technicians are the keys to success in this fast-paced market, and we believe we have that recipe."

"This is a tremendous next step in realizing Spark Power's growth plans across the US renewable energy market," said Grayson Swan, Executive Vice President, Renewables, Spark Power. "By entering into this agreement, our long-term O&M team is now maintaining 2GW of solar renewables assets, across North America. The opportunity to work with LRE to support their large-scale projects really is a vote of confidence in Spark Power's technical capabilities. We look forward to being their Trusted Partner in Power in all aspects of safety, quality, and reliability," added Swan.

The Spark Power group of companies are a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Leeward Renewable Energy is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

