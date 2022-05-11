1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries and Day One Beverages Mutually Terminate Binding Letter of Intent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, and Day One Beverages, Inc. ("Day One") announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") whereby 1933 Industries agreed to acquire 100% of all of the authorized and issued shares of Day One (refer to news release dated January 18, 2022).

The Company and Day One have agreed to terminate the LOI after determining that it is in each party's best interest to continue operating as independent companies. Day One will repay a loan made by 1933 Industries pursuant to the terms of the LOI in the amount of US$482,571.24 including repayment of the outstanding principal balance, interest accrued, and other fees accrued (the "Loan Repayment"). The Loan Repayment is due and payable in full on or before June 30, 2022. In addition, Day One will reimburse 1933 Industries for costs incurred of US$30,051.84, which is due on or before June 9, 2022. While intended to be a full and final settlement of the terms of the LOI, in the event the Loan Repayment is not made by June 30, 2022, the Company will retain all its rights under the LOI and the initial loan agreement, including the right to convert the loan balance into shares of Day One at a pre-negotiated valuation of Day One at US$4,500,000.

Mr. Paul Rosen, Chairman and CEO of 1933 Industries, stated, "Over the last number of months it became evident to both parties that Day One's capital needs far exceeded modelled projections, and with that updated insight both parties concluded it was in their respective best interests to not complete the transaction. We wish them the best of luck as they progress on their business, and we look forward to continued collaboration between the companies including a continuation of our co-packing arrangement for our best-selling relief creams".

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA) and 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused).

www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp

With an extensive product line that includes CBD topicals, CBD creams, CBD gummies, CBD vaporizers, CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD pre and post workout recovery sports products, and CBG and CBN tinctures, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp brand utilizes the power of hemp-extracted cannabinoids to bring natural wellness.

