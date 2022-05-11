Infinitum Copper Announces Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Melinda Hsu has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Corporate Secretary and Treasurer. Ms. Hsu has over thirty years of diversified experience in areas of accounting, finance, corporate development and administration. She has served as CFO and other senior management roles in public listed mining and oil & gas companies including Minco Silver Corporation, Minco Capital Corp. and Handeni Gold Inc., having both North American and International operations. Ms. Hsu is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario and has obtained a Master's degree in Commerce from Renmin University of China.

The Company also announces that Mr. Michael Wood has stepped down as the Company's CFO and Corporate Secretary in order to focus more attention on his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Reyna Gold Corp. He will continue to serve as Director on the board of Infinitum. Mr. Wood had been the Company's CFO since its inception and played a major role, leading the Company through startup and successfully completing a reverse take-over transaction which led to Infinitum's public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (See News Release March 16, 2022).

Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum stated, "The Company would like to thank Michael for his commitment and service as a founder and executive, and we extend our best wishes for success in his future endeavors. We also appreciate his ongoing guidance as a board member as the Company moves forward in its next growth phase. We also welcome Melinda as our new CFO during this exciting time for the Company and I personally look forward to working with her".

For more information, please contact Anna Okopnaya, Manager of Investor Relations for Infinitum Copper at anna@infinitumcopper.com, +525534417980, or Steve Robertson, President and CEO of Infinitum Copper, at steve@infinitumcopper.com, (604) 409-3917.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper is advancing La Adelita project, where the Company has an option to earn an 80% interest. The high-grade copper-silver-gold La Adelita Project is located in Sonora and Sinaloa states in Mexico and is subject to a 2% NSR. La Adelita is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit located in a mineralized region with a rich history.

Infinitum also has an option to earn 100% interest in the Hot Breccia project in the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt, about 90 km north of Tucson AZ. The Hot Breccia project is prospective for porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

SOURCE: Infinitum Copper

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700854/Infinitum-Copper-Announces-Appointment-of-New-CFO